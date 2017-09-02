Queen Elizabeth II reaches out to President Trump to send condolences to Harvey survivors

Queen Elizabeth II sent a message to President Trump to send her condolences to the survivors of Hurricane Harvey, which was released in a statement on Friday.

I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and the devastation following the recent terrible floods caused by Hurricane Harvey. Prince Philip and I send our sincere condolences to the victims of this disaster, to those who have lost loved ones, and to those who have seen their homes and property destroyed. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected. ELIZABETH R.





In the week since Hurricane Harvey hit, hundreds of thousands of Texas and Louisiana residents have evacuated. Tens of thousands of homes have been damaged, and more than 200,000 remain without power.

The United Kingdom has suffered several national tragedies in recent months, including the fatal Greenfell Tower fire, whose survivors and emergency responders the Queen and Prince William visited.

