Queen Elizabeth II was the most noble hostess as she met Queen Letizia for the Spanish royals’ first-ever state visit to the U.K.

Queen meets queen!

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II greeted Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia for the kick-off of their first-ever state visit.

According to PEOPLE, the royal family kicked things off with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla greeting Spain’s king and queen at their hotel. From there, the royal couples traveled to Horse Guards Parade, the famous central London parade ground, where an official welcomed was held.





Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were standing nearby to make a formal welcome that included a royal salute from the Guard of Honor and a rendition of the Spanish National Anthem. King Felipe and Queen Letizia then joined the queen and Prince Philip for a state carriage procession to Buckingham Palace.

Later, the queen hosted a private lunch at Buckingham Palace that was followed by a tour of the Picture Gallery to highlight some of the Royal Collection of items relating to Spain. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla will also host the king and queen of Spain at their home at Clarence House for afternoon tea.

King Felipe is set to also address Parliamentarians this afternoon.