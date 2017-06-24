Someone reported Queen Elizabeth II to the police when they spotted her doing this

While Queen Elizabeth II was traveling to Westminster this week for the State Opening of Parliament, someone happened to notice that she wasn’t wearing a seat belt as she rode by in her car, and they called the police over it.

“999 call received reporting that the Queen isn’t wearing a seatbelt,” the West Yorkshire Police Customer Contact Centre confirmed via Twitter.

999 call received reporting that the Queen isn't wearing a seatbelt. #not999 #notevenwestyorkshire — WYP Contact Centre (@WYP_CCC) June 21, 2017

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her “official” birthday with the annual Trooping the Colour parade

It’s unclear what the operator told the caller, but it seems that the police were a bit perturbed by the call.





“I cannot stress enough that the 999 number is for emergencies only,” Tom Donohoe of West Yorkshire Police said, explaining that they’ve been getting many non-emergency calls.

“This is just a sample of inappropriate calls received by our operators this year,” Chief Superintendent Pippa Mills added.

While the Queen didn’t get into any trouble, it is required by law to wear a seat belt in the United Kingdom, as the law states, “You must wear a seat belt if one is fitted in the seat you are using.”

A statement on the British Monarchy website assures that “the Queen is careful to ensure that all her activities in her personal capacity are carried out in strict accordance with the law.”

RELATED: The Queen and Prince William visit the emergency shelter for survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire