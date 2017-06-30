Starting school this fall, Prince George meets his soon-to-be teacher and classmates

Believe it or not, Prince George is already 3-years-old and is gearing up for his first year at Thomas’s Battersea School in London this fall!

After announcing where they decided to send their son for school, Prince William and Duchess Kate attended a parent orientation this week to meet teachers, students and fellow parents. The royals also brought Prince George to the event, which was being held for around sixty new students, and mingled with fellow parents.

“They were there just chatting with the other parents. They seemed very sweet and normal,” a source told E! News. “George was there as well. He met his new teacher. The kids went into their new classrooms for an hour to meet their new classmates and hear from their teachers. During that time, the parents met the head of the school and were given a welcome talk where they were told the exact specifics of the children’s first day.”

Prince William and Duchess Kate shared the news that Prince George would be attending the academy, which costs around $8,000 a term, via a statement in March. The school’s headmaster responded to the news by saying, “We are honored and delighted that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen Thomas’s Battersea for Prince George. We greatly look forward to welcoming him and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

