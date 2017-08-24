Take a look inside Prince George’s posh school before his first day in September

Prince George will be heading off to school in September and will be getting the best education “money can buy” from a posh school for well-to-do families in London.

According to PEOPLE, the young prince will be attending a $23,000-a-year school which is about four miles south of his Kensington Palace home. The school is reportedly “a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy,” according to The Good Schools Guide.

The review adds that there are “plenty of opportunities for pupils to excel, but withdrawn types might find it all somewhat overwhelming.” The headmaster, Simon O’Malley, is also new to the school and has been described as “ambitious and enthusiastic.”





Prince William and Duchess Catherine made the decision to move their family to London earlier this year, as William has stepped down from his job as an air ambulance pilot to dedicate more of his time to his royal duties. George’s parents reportedly choose the school because it devotes much of the curriculum to physical activity.

It “is outstanding with huge productions by each year group being put on over the year,” according to the review. But, the “only drawback’, said one parent, ‘is that they are always musicals. Not much use if your child can’t sing’. School assures us there’s always something for everyone.”

William and Kate have said that they hope to take George to school as often as they can.