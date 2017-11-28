The world shook a little bit early Monday when Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announced that they were officially engaged, and ever since people have been analyzing the match from every angle.





One thing you might know Meghan Markle from is her role as Rachel Zane, the paralegal on the popular show “Suits.” But one thing you might not know is that Markle was once a “briefcase girl” on the Howie Mandel hosted show “Deal or No Deal.”

That look, though.

Little did this contestant know 11 years ago that he was looking at a future member of the British Royal Family. He picked lucky number 24 and then Howie Mandel said, “Meghan, open the case.”

Markle did comment about her time on “Deal of No Deal” in 2013 after turning into a star on the aforementioned show “Suits,” but she didn’t seem too proud of it.

“I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet. she said in an interview with Esquire, according to Metro. “I went from working in the US Embassy in Argentina to ending up on Deal. It’s run the gamut. Definitely working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing. So if that’s a way for me to gloss over that subject, then I will happily shift gears into something else.”

Times have certainly changed for Markle.

Now, she’s looking goofy on TV with a prince who proposed to her while roasting a chicken for her.

Oh, and Duchess Kate Middleton, who is going to be Markle’s sister-in-law, approves.

“William and I are absolutely thrilled,” the duchess said of the engagement. “It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple, and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”