After Prince William revealed his son Prince George’s favorite television show, it looks like the little royal will be making an appearance on it very soon!





“We’re going to celebrate ‘Fireman Sam’s’ 30th anniversary by introducing a very special episode,” producer Ian McCue revealed. “We heard that we have a very famous fan in Prince George, so we thought it would be really fun to bring a royal family to Pontypandy and see how the community reacts to that.”

“Fireman Sam” is the 4-year-old prince’s favorite animated show, as the Duke of Cambridge previously revealed, saying, “‘Fireman Sam’ has taken an awful lot of interest.” So, as the fire station in the make-believe village celebrates its 30th birthday on this week, the town will be receiving a royal visitor in order to give a nod to “a certain little Royal fan.” Word has it, Prince George may even save the day in the episode by flying a helicopter.

Aware of her son’s love for the show, Duchess Kate even once purchased a book from the series while visiting a thrift store run by one of her charities last year. In addition to being a big “Fireman Sam” fan, the little prince also reportedly shares a love of helicopters with his father, who served as a pilot.

“‘Fireman Sam’ has been enjoyed by generations over the past 30 years and is a true icon of children’s television around the world,” McCue said. “We can’t wait for fans to see the special royal episode and the new series which will be out next year.”