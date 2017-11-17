Menu
Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon
After Prince William revealed his son Prince George’s favorite television show, it looks like the little royal will be making an appearance on it very soon!


“We’re going to celebrate ‘Fireman Sam’s’ 30th anniversary by introducing a very special episode,” producer Ian McCue revealed. “We heard that we have a very famous fan in Prince George, so we thought it would be really fun to bring a royal family to Pontypandy and see how the community reacts to that.”

“Fireman Sam” is the 4-year-old prince’s favorite animated show, as the Duke of Cambridge previously revealed, saying, “‘Fireman Sam’ has taken an awful lot of interest.” So, as the fire station in the make-believe village celebrates its 30th birthday on this week, the town will be receiving a royal visitor in order to give a nod to “a certain little Royal fan.” Word has it, Prince George may even save the day in the episode by flying a helicopter.

HAMBURG, GERMANY – JULY 21: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge view helicopter models H145 and H135 before departing from Hamburg airport on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany on July 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Aware of her son’s love for the show, Duchess Kate even once purchased a book from the series while visiting a thrift store run by one of her charities last year. In addition to being a big “Fireman Sam” fan, the little prince also reportedly shares a love of helicopters with his father, who served as a pilot.

“‘Fireman Sam’ has been enjoyed by generations over the past 30 years and is a true icon of children’s television around the world,” McCue said. “We can’t wait for fans to see the special royal episode and the new series which will be out next year.”

The always adorable Prince George is headed to your television screens very soon Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
