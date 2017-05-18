The Church of England just gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle some great news

We’ve all been wondering if Meghan Markle’s previous marriage and divorce could mean trouble should she and Prince Harry get engaged, but the Church of England has granted the couple permission to marry at Wesminster Abbey — the sight of both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William’s nuptials.

“The Abbey follows the General Synod Ruling of 2002,” spokesman for Westminster Abbey said this week. “Since then it has been possible for divorced people to be married in the Church of England.”

The 2002 ruling states that the “decision as to whether or not to solemnise such a marriage in church after divorce rests with the minister.” However, judging by the Abbey’s statement, it doesn’t seem as though that will be a problem for the royal and his actress girlfriend. The spokesman additionally confirmed that Markle’s father being Jewish would not prevent her from getting married there.

However, in addition to the Church’s approval, Prince Harry must also get the Queen’s permission — and rumor has it that he’s already asked.

“The way it’s going, the engagement will probably happen this year,” a source close to the royals said. “Harry has got approval from the Queen to propose to Meghan; he’s already had those conversations with Her Majesty. An engagement is imminent.”

While we await news of their engagement, things have been getting pretty serious between Harry and Markle in the meantime, as Markle has arrived in London for Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

