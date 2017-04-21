The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge giggle together while appearing on British radio

Surprising British radio host Adele Roberts, Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared on BBC’s Radio 1 program Friday afternoon.
The host was so shocked, she described the feeling like being asleep. “This is surreal, it feels like I’m asleep,” she said.
The royal couple then introduced the “Official Chart” segment, that had Kate Middleton giggling as Prince William introduces what’s coming up in the next hour.
It is definitely hilarious to see people who look perfectly poised talk about pop stars like Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran.
Radio host Adele later posted about the encounter on Instagram.
“That’ll teach me not to wear my heels 👠,” she wrote.
The purpose of the visit was to raise awareness for the London Marathon and their ongoing campaign to raise awareness to mental health, called Heads Together.
