The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge giggle together while appearing on British radio

Surprising British radio host Adele Roberts, Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared on BBC’s Radio 1 program Friday afternoon.

The host was so shocked, she described the feeling like being asleep. “This is surreal, it feels like I’m asleep,” she said.

SURPRISE! @AdeleRoberts gets a special visit from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ahead of her London Marathon run for @Heads_Together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tCo6ZoMc6W — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 21, 2017

The royal couple then introduced the “Official Chart” segment, that had Kate Middleton giggling as Prince William introduces what’s coming up in the next hour.

It is definitely hilarious to see people who look perfectly poised talk about pop stars like Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran.





Radio host Adele later posted about the encounter on Instagram.

“That’ll teach me not to wear my heels 👠,” she wrote.

The purpose of the visit was to raise awareness for the London Marathon and their ongoing campaign to raise awareness to mental health, called Heads Together.

We had so much fun with @bbcradio1 this afternoon talking about The London Marathon #HeadsTogether and curry nights! Thanks @gregjames17 @realscottmills @adeleroberts @nickbrightdj and @mim_shaikh A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

