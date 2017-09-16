The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be the parents, but Prince George “rules the roost”

Prince George just can’t wait to be king! The royal toddler will reign one day in the far off future, but he’s already calling the shots at home, according to his father Prince William.

While visiting patients at the Urgent Care and Trauma Centre at Aintree University Hospital this week, the Duke of Cambridge opened up about Prince George’s first week of school. He explained that the little royal has been good about going to school so far, but he’s waiting for the day when Prince George no longer wants to go.





“Wait ’til they tell you what to do,” one patient joked with Prince William about his children.

“He’s slightly done it already, to be honest,” the royal responded. “George rules the roost with Charlotte not far behind.”

Take one look at Prince George’s precious face, and it’s not hard to imagine he rules the household. The little prince often steals the show during the royal family’s public events, including aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding and Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday celebration. He’s also gotten himself into a bit of trouble with his parents, reportedly throwing quite the royal fit from time-to-time. Still, Prince William maintains Princess Charlotte is the one he’s worried about as she grows up.

