The family of Princess Diana’s former lover has shared an update on his health following his hospitalization

James Hewitt’s health is improving, according to his family.

Princess Diana’s ex and former army captain was hospitalized over the weekend after reportedly suffering a heart attack and a stroke.

The official spokesperson for Hewitt shared that though she had not heard from him herself, a mutual friend said he was ill and was hospitalized.

“The last time I was in contact with him was a few weeks ago and he said he was feeling unwell,” the spokeswoman said to PEOPLE. “He said he thought he had a bug and was resting in bed.”





A family member also updated The Daily Mirror on Hewitt’s health.

“He’s getting better, from what we know. He was a very fit man in his youth, so we’re all sure he’ll pull through,” the family insider said.

Recently, Hewitt denied the longtime rumors that he is the biological father of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ youngest son Prince Harry.

Princess Diana’s former butler stated that Hewitt is not Harry’s father and claims Hewitt and Diana met after Harry was born. In 2003, Hewitt tried to sell the more than 60 letters that Diana wrote to him during their years together. He also released a tell-all memoir, “Love and War,” in 1999.