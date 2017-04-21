The Irish Guards played Queen Elizabeth II “Happy Birthday” during the Changing of the Guards

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 91st birthday quietly Friday, with no formal engagements planned, Reuters reported.

Artillery gun salutes at the Tower of London and in Hyde Park marked the occasion, as the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch spent her birthday privately.

Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, in Bruton Street in central London, Reuters reported. She became queen in 1952 at age 25, ascending to the throne upon the death of her father, George VI.





Despite her age, she still regularly carries out official duties. However, she has curtailed her engagements, passing them along to her son and heir, Prince Charles; and her grandsons, princes William and Harry.

Asked if she was feeling well during a trip to Northern Ireland last year, she quipped “Well, I’m still alive,” Reuters reported.

The queen has an official birthday in June which is publicly marked with a large parade of soldiers through central London, according to Reuters.

