The Middleton home is gearing up to host Pippa’s upcoming wedding, and these preview pics are gorgeous

Pippa Middleton is just days away from her wedding to James Matthews, and the Middleton home is getting ready to host the lavish reception!

PEOPLE obtained photos of the gorgeous glass palace that has been erected in the backyard of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, in England.

According to reports, the structure was shipped in from Belgium and is being assembled by Peppers Marquees, which supplies marquees to Prince Charles.

Matthews and Middleton will wed in a private ceremony at St. Marks’s Church on May 20. Middleton’s older sister Duchess Catherine will be in attendance with her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry for the “I dos.” Following the ceremony, the nearly 300 guests will return to the Middleton estate for dinner and dancing.

Middleton’s niece, Princess Charlotte, and nephew, Prince George, will be a part of the bridal party serving as bridesmaid and page boy, respectively. The duchess reportedly is not a bridesmaid in the wedding, as the bridesmaids are traditionally unmarried women from the bride’s family.