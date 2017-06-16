The Queen and Prince William visit the emergency shelter for survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire

On Friday, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William visited the Westway Sports Centre in London, which has served as an emergency rescue center for victims of the nearby Grenfell Tower fire.

The Queen and The Duke of Cambridge are visiting the Westway Sports Centre in London following the fire at Grenfell Tower. The centre has been a focal point for efforts to support those affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower. 📷PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 16, 2017 at 3:49am PDT

While there, the royals met with volunteers, local residents, emergency services members and community representatives.

The Queen and The Duke are meeting members of the emergency services, as well as local residents and community representatives. 📷PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 16, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

The Queen and The Duke of Cambridge also met members of the emergency services at Westway Sports Centre in London. 📷PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

An emotional Prince William described the tragedy, which claimed the lives of at least 30 people on Tuesday night, as “one of the most terrible things I’ve ever seen.”





“The Queen said to me ‘You have been incredible, please keep continuing,'” charity worker Taksima Ferdous said of the visit. “Prince William shook my hand and said ‘thank you.’ They both encouraged us, the volunteers, to continue with the work that we are doing. They were thanking us, I think they are grateful. I was overwhelmed just to speak to her, my heart was racing.”

While the death toll stands officially at 30 right now, it’s feared that the number will rise significantly as workers search through the charred building. Around 70 people are reportedly still missing.

