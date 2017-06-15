The queen offers words of encouragement to the victims and families of the Grenfell Tower fire

The queen is supporting her people.

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II offered her condolences to the victims and families that were affected by the fire in the London high-rise Grenfell Tower in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Seventeen people have already lost their lives following the fire and it is reported that that number may rise.

The Queen issued her statement on the royal family’s official website.

My thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost loved ones in the Grenfell Tower fire and the many people who are still critically ill in hospital.

Prince Philip and I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of firefighters and other emergency services officers who put their own lives at risk to save others. It is also heartening to see the incredible generosity of community volunteers rallying to help those affected by this terrible event. ELIZABETH R

Singer Adele also showed her support late Wednesday night and made an appearance at the site of the fire. Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, comforted the families of the victims, and she was seen hugging several people at the site.