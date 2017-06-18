The royal family celebrated Father’s Day with beautiful tributes to all of the loving dad’s in the world

The royal family is celebrating every dad on Father’s Day.

On Sunday, the Palace shared a touching tribute featuring Prince Charles and Prince William.

“Happy Father’s Day. Wishing all the fathers out there a very happy day,” the caption read.

In the photo, Prince William is hugging his eldest child, Prince George, in a beautiful, touching moment, and above it, a teenage Prince William posed with his father, Prince Charles, and Prince Harry in a sweet throwback.





Over the weekend, the royal family celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s official 91st birthday, and William’s children Prince George and Princess Charlotte definitely stole the show. During the Trooping the Colour parade, the children were spotted making faces and waving at the crowd from Buckingham Palace.