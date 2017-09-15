The royal family celebrates Prince Harry as he turns 33 years old

Happy birthday, Prince Harry! The royal celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and the rest of the family made sure to wish him well as he turned a year older.

Taking to social media, the royal family, Kensington Palace and Clarence House all shared birthday tributes to the prince.

“Wishing HRH Prince Harry a Happy 33rd Birthday,” the royal family posted on Instagram.

Clarence House shared an adorable throwback photo of Prince Harry and his father Prince Charles sledding, writing, “Happy 33rd birthday Prince Harry! Their Royal Highnesses enjoy a day on the slopes in Switzerland.”





Finally, Kensington Palace thanked fans from all over the world for celebrating Prince Harry on his special day, saying, “Thank you for all of the kind messages wishing Prince Harry a happy birthday!”

Earlier this month, the birthday boy traveled to Queen Elizabeth’s Scottish highlands estate with girlfriend Meghan Markle after the couple took a long vacation to Africa last month. Anticipation is high, as many are hoping Prince Harry will introduce Markle to the Queen, a step towards a possible engagement.

