The royal family honors military members on the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces Day

Saturday marks Armed Forces Day in the United Kingdom, and the royal family made sure to pay tribute to all of those who have served.
Armed Forces Day “is a chance to show support to those who make the up the Armed Forces community – including service families & veterans,” Buckingham Palace wrote on Twitter after sharing photos of Queen Elizabeth II meeting with military members.
The palace also shared a photo of the Queen from when she served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945, as well as one from when Prince Phillip joined the Royal Navy as a cadet in 1939.
While celebrations took place nationwide to honor the bravery of their service men and women, the royal family also shared some pictures of other family members who have served, including both Prince William and Prince Harry.
Kensington Palace, where Prince William and Prince Harry live, also took to Instagram to celebrate “the men and women who have served their country,” sharing photos of the brothers with veterans and active duty members.
