The royal family honors military members on the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces Day

Saturday marks Armed Forces Day in the United Kingdom, and the royal family made sure to pay tribute to all of those who have served.

Armed Forces Day “is a chance to show support to those who make the up the Armed Forces community – including service families & veterans,” Buckingham Palace wrote on Twitter after sharing photos of Queen Elizabeth II meeting with military members.

Today is #ArmedForcesDay – as Sovereign, The Queen is the Head of the Armed forces & continues to have a close relationship with them. pic.twitter.com/gvo71ieohu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 24, 2017

RELATED: Someone reported Queen Elizabeth II to the police when they spotted her doing this

.@ArmedForcesDay is a chance to show support to those who make the up the Armed Forces community – including service families & veterans. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 24, 2017

The palace also shared a photo of the Queen from when she served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945, as well as one from when Prince Phillip joined the Royal Navy as a cadet in 1939.





The Queen, as Princess Elizabeth, joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945, becoming a full-time active member of the Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/uk1zqZh5zP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 24, 2017

Pictured here as a Lieutenant, The Duke of Edinburgh joined the Royal Navy as a cadet in 1939. He attained the rank of Commander in 1952. pic.twitter.com/WmYh3oRe1o — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 24, 2017

While celebrations took place nationwide to honor the bravery of their service men and women, the royal family also shared some pictures of other family members who have served, including both Prince William and Prince Harry.

Many members of The Royal Family have served in the Armed Forces & still regularly support them in variety of ways: https://t.co/uOQt2cz2IO pic.twitter.com/mMYa2Qjbe6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 24, 2017

Kensington Palace, where Prince William and Prince Harry live, also took to Instagram to celebrate “the men and women who have served their country,” sharing photos of the brothers with veterans and active duty members.

We are celebrating the men and women who have served their country on #ArmedForcesDay – thank you for everything you do. 📷PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 24, 2017 at 3:32am PDT

RELATED: Prince Harry affectionately calls Duchess Kate the “big sister he never had”