The royal family pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s late mother on her birthday

Friday marked the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. To celebrate, the royal family paid tribute to her on social media, sharing some photos from her lifetime.

“Born Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, The Queen Mother became The Duchess of York after her marriage to The Duke of York (later King George VI) at Westminster Abbey on 26th April 1923,” the royal family wrote on Instagram alongside an old picture of her, Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Margaret. “After the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936, The Duke and Duchess became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth – making The Duchess the first British-born Consort since Tudor times. Following the accession of her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, to the throne in 1952, the former Queen Consort chose to be called Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. In 2000 The Queen Mother became the first member of The Royal Family to reach the age of 100.”





RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II was the most noble hostess as she met Queen Letizia for the Spanish royals’ first-ever state visit to the U.K.

The Queen Mother married Elizabeth’s father the future King George VI, who passed away in 1952, in 1923. After Queen Elizabeth II took the throne, her mother remained in the position of Queen Mother until her passing in 2002.

Born Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, The Queen Mother married the future King George VI in 1923. This photo celebrates their 25th wedding anniversary. pic.twitter.com/zLelwJV0Yq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2017

In 2000, she became the first member of the British Royal Family to celebrate her 100th birthday. Friday would have been her 117th birthday.

In 2000 The Queen Mother became the first member of the British Royal Family to celebrate their 100th birthday. pic.twitter.com/SyvkOMXKTZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2017

RELATED: A royals insider spilled a few secrets to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s happy marriage