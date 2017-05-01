The royal family released an adorable new photo of Princess Charlotte to celebrate her second birthday

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!

The youngest daughter of Prince William and Duchess Catherine will celebrate her second birthday on May 2 and to mark the occasion, the royal couple released a sweet new photo of Charlotte on social media.

In the cute pic, Princess Charlotte wearing a bright yellow cardigan with a blue clip in her hair and shares a slight smile as she looks up at the camera.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. 🎈 The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. 🎈," Kensington Palace wrote on Instagram. "The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk."





The caption continued, “The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte’s second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.”

Duchess Catherine has quite the eye for photography and also snapped the official photos used to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday last year.

The Duke and Duchess are very happy to be able to share these important family moments, ahead of their daughter's first birthday. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2016 at 3:04am PDT

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of Princess Charlotte. 📷 copyright of HRH The Duchess of Cambridge. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2016 at 3:00am PDT

She is so cute!!