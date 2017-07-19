The royal tour continues as Prince William, Duchess Catherine and the kids make their way to Berlin from Poland

The royal family showed no signs of slowing down this week!

After a whirlwind two-day tour of Poland, Prince William, Duchess Catherine, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their way to Berlin for the second half of their five day royal tour. According to PEOPLE, the family boarded the private plane on Wednesday morning for the one-and-a-half-hour flight to Berlin.

Once they arrived in Germany, the family was greeted at the Berlin Airport. The royal couple is later expected to visit The Brandenburg Gate. which is considered a symbol of peace. The Duke and Duchess will then tour Berlin’s Holocaust museum and memorial and meet with survivors of the Holocaust. The busy day continues with a trip to Strassenkinder, a charity that helps disadvantaged youths.

Finally, the couple will end the day with German President Joachim Gauck in the Bellevue Palace Gardens and a celebration of the Queen’s Birthday Garden Party at the British Ambassador’s Residence.

It’s nonstop for this jet-setting family!