The timing finally may be right for the Middleton sisters’ dream of being pregnant together

Kate and Pippa Middleton have always dreamt of experiencing the joy of pregnancy at the same time, and the timing might finally be right, according to royal sources.

“It’s long been a dream for Kate and Pippa to be pregnant at the same time,” a Middleton family friend said. “To share that would be amazing.”

Another royal insider added that Prince William and Duchess Kate “would love to be pregnant soon” and have begun planning for baby No. 3 now that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are no longer babies. Meanwhile, newlyweds Pippa and James Matthews “are currently trying for a baby.”





“Starting a family is something they’ve spoken about since long before they got married,” the family friend continued. “Pippa’s always said how great it would be if they were to be expecting together.”

The timing does seem to be perfect for the sisters, now that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are making a permanent move to Kensington Palace in London. Once there, they’ll be “living right around the corner” from the Matthews’ West London home, according to a source who added, “So you can imagine how fun that will be: shopping for baby clothes, pregnancy yoga classes.”

