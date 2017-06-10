Their honeymoon may be over, but Pippa Middleton and James Matthews aren’t done traveling the world

Following an extravagant honeymoon to French Polynesia and Australia, newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews aren’t finished with their world travels just yet.

The couple was spotted taking a romantic walk in Stockholm, Sweden, where they plan to attend the wedding of one of Middleton’s dear friends.

“We are just here to enjoy the wedding,” Matthews assured fans.

Pippa & James are in pictured at Jöns Bartholdson and Anna Ridderstad's wedding today in Sweden. #pippamiddleton pic.twitter.com/cehMTc3eP9 — Middleton Maven (@MiddletonMaven) June 10, 2017

According to the Daily Mail, Jöns Bartholdson and Anna Ridderstad will wed at the Villa Pauli, a grand hotel just outside Stockholm. One hundred and ninety guests are expected to attend, with most arriving by boat to keep the ceremony private.





Sweden is believed to be the last stop on Middleton and Matthews’ trip around the globe. After marrying in England last month, they first soaked up the sun and had fun paddleboarding in French Polynesia. The second leg of their honeymoon took them to Sydney, Australia, where they viewed the city’s famous landmarks and even climbed up one! The couple daringly climbed to the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge (in the dark), where they were able to get a great look at Vivid Sydney’s light festival.

Middleton told reporters she had a “wonderful time.”

Pippa & James out for a walk in Stockholm Sweden, in town for the wedding of Jöns Bartholdson & Anna Ridderstad #PippaMiddleton @DailyMailUK pic.twitter.com/C8VZhkErxd — Kelly Mathews (@allthingsregal) June 10, 2017

