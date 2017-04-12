This royal wedding dress puts all others to shame

Kate Middleton’s wedding dress has created a standard that will be hard to beat.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s dress was the perfect combination of traditional yet very modern. From the lace sleeves to the classic train, Kate was a vision of beauty as she walked down the aisle and into the arms of her one true love.

Such a beautiful gown isn’t created overnight or purchased off the rack. There was a ton of planning and preparation that went into creating Kate’s perfect dress.

RELATED: Duchess Catherine took a sneaky holiday away from her kids and husband to celebrate with her little sister Pippa





Here are a few facts that you may not know about Kate’s wedding dress: