Twenty years after her death, Princess Diana’s driver is opening up about the moment he learned she had died

Princess Diana’s driver is ready to open up about her death.

In 1997, Colin Tebbutt was one of two staff members who was sent to Paris to retrieve the princess’ body after her tragic death. Tebbutt told PEOPLE in the new interview that when he arrived at the hospital, he first secured the room before plugging fans into the walls to help battle the scorching heat.

“I plugged the fans in to the room to get some air circulating. I look round, and the eyelids and the front of the hair of the Princess were moving,” he said. “I thought, ‘God, she’s alive.’ Within a second, I realized what was happening. Turned around, a couple seconds to myself, I managed to get it together again. But that was the one bit when I felt I lost myself.”





Tebbutt was first told of the princess’ death in the middle of the night. He and her personal butler, Paul Burrell, headed to Paris right away with her ex-husband, Prince Charles, and sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, following the next day.

Tebbutt joins Diana’s brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer in a two-part docu-series about her life, “The Story of Diana.”

Recently, her brother opened up about the gut-wrenching moment he watched his nephews, William and Harry, walk behind their mother’s casket at the September 9, 1997 funeral.

“It’s just awful. I tried to stop that happening. But it wasn’t going to happen,” he said.

“The Story of Diana” premieres August 9 and 10 at 9 p.m. E.T. on ABC.