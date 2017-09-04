Uncle Harry is all smiles at the news of another baby for Prince William and Princess Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are adding to their family, soon to be 5, as the couple announced that they are expecting their third child. The exciting news spread quickly and British media caught up with Prince Harry, the proud uncle twice over, to see how he might feel about doting on a third.

“Fantastic, great, very, very happy for them,” said Prince Harry, all smiles, in a short video tweeted by The Daily Express’ royal correspondent as he headed into a meeting in Manchester, U.K. The prince then followed it with a solid thumbs-up.





Prince William and Princess Kate are said to be “very pleased” in a statement released by Kensington Palace. The new baby will join Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

However, all is not as chummy as the royal couple might like. Princess Kate had some difficulties with her first two pregnancies and she is again suffering from an extreme bout of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum, which could keep her out of the public eye for the moment.

The same condition forced her to be hospitalized while she was pregnant with Prince George.

When a reporter asked Prince Harry how the duchess was doing, he said, “I haven’t seen her for a while, but I think she’s OK.”