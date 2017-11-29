Meghan Markle is officially saying goodbye to her role as Rachel Zane on the USA Networks series “Suits.”

After Monday’s news of her royal engagement to Prince Harry, the network addressed her future on the series in a statement that also congratulated the happy couple. Markle was one of the original series regulars since the show’s debut in 2011.





“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” the statement read. “Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years, and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to ‘Suits,’ and we wish her the very best.”

The statement comes just a week after it was rumored that Markle had wrapped up her time on the series.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s “Suits” fiance made a cheeky joke about her real life engagement to Prince Harry

“Meghan was extra pleasant on set and more personable, really engaged with the cast and crew,” a source told US Weekly. “The whole cast and crew were getting along better than ever. Having the end near made everyone nostalgic,” said an insider on the show.

On Nov. 27, Kensignton Palace confirmed that Prince Harry proposed to Markle earlier this month with a statement on social media.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty, The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

The couple are planning for a May 2018 wedding.