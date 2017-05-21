We now know what Meghan Markle was up to as Harry attended Pippa Middleton’s wedding ceremony

Meghan Markle had the day to herself ahead of Pippa Middleton’s wedding on May 20.

According to PEOPLE, the “Suits” actress was spotted hanging out in London while her boyfriend Prince Harry attended the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews an hour-and-a-half away in Englefield. Following the ceremony, Harry reportedly traveled to London to pick Markle up to attend the reception at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury. He was spotted driving following the intimate ceremony.

Markle did not attend the ceremony, as Middleton and Matthews were hoping for a small ceremony followed by a big bash with nearly 300 friends and family members. The fact that Markle attended the event on the arm of the prince only solidifies their relationship.





According to royals sources, Prince Harry is gearing up to ask his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II for permission to propose to the actress, and an engagement is likely to happen later this year.

“The way it’s going, the engagement will probably happen this year. Harry has got approval from the queen to propose to Meghan; he’s already had those conversations with Her Majesty. An engagement is imminent,” a source dished.