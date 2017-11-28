Mark your calendars, royals fans, because the royal wedding is coming in May 2018.

Just one day after announcing their engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave fans a clue as to when they will actually be walking down the aisle.





The marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018. pic.twitter.com/lJdtWnbdpB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2017

“The marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May, 2018,” the statement on Kensington Palace’s official Twitter read on Tuesday. “Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel.”

“The Royal Family will pay for the wedding,” the statement added. “Further details about the wedding will be announced in due course.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had that pre-wedding glow as they did their first interview since the engagement

On Monday, the couple announced they were planning for a spring 2018 wedding with a statement on social media.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty, The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Duchess Catherine gushed about her brother-in-law’s upcoming wedding on Tuesday.

“William and I are absolutely thrilled,” she said. “It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple, and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”