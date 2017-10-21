While we wait for news of an engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take another big step

With a possible engagement on the horizon, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly preparing for what’s next: finding the perfect house together.

According to a source close to the royals, Prince Harry has been “on the hunt for a place of his own for some time now, about 18 months, before he met Meghan. But it’s never been an intense hunt.” Although he has a very busy life in London, it sounds like the country-side won’t be in the couple’s future.

“I think long before moving to the countryside, you’re more likely to see Harry laying roots at a new apartment within Kensington Palace,” the source shared. “I heard that it’s been recently discussed that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank might move to Nottingham Cottage when Harry moves out.”

The news comes just after Prince Harry reportedly took Markle to meet his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II over tea this week. The actress is currently filming the new season of “Suits,” but she, apparently, plans to move to London “sooner rather than later” to be with her royal beau.

“As soon as the season wraps, Meghan will be preparing for her move to London,” the insider revealed. “There’s a lot that needs to be done, but she’s had great support from Harry’s aides at Kensington Palace, who have helped make the process a little less overwhelming.”

