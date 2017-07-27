With his royal duties piling up, Prince William just made a big announcement about his career as an air ambulance pilot

The Duke of Cambridge is stepping down from his career as an air ambulance pilot.

On Thursday, Kensington Palace released confirmed it was Prince William’s last day as an air ambulance pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance. William joined the EEAA as an ambulance pilot in March 2015 after flying rescue helicopters with the Royal Air Force for three years.

“The Duke of Cambridge will complete his last shift as an air ambulance helicopter pilot with the @ EastAngliAirAmb this evening,” the statement read on Twitter alongside photos of the Duke in a helicopter.





“The Duke is incredibly proud to have served with @ EastAngliAirAmb for 2 years, with a team of life-saving professionals,” the statement continued.

William also shared a thank-you to his team with a note on Twitter.

“I wanted to say thank you to my colleagues, team mates and the people of East Anglia who I have been so proud to serve,” he said.

William continued:

As part of the team, I have been invited into people’s homes to share moments of extreme emotion, from relief that we have given someone a fighting chance, to profound grief. I have watched as incredibly skilled doctors and paramedics have saved people’s lives. These experiences have instilled in me a profound respect for the men and women who serve in our emergency services, which I hope to continue to champion even as I leave the profession.

The news of his departure comes just months after William and Duchess Catherine announced they would be moving their family’s home base to London. The couple previously carried out their royal duties from their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk but have decided to move to Kensington Palace as they step into the royal roles.