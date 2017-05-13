Your heart will be moved when you hear why the royals invited children to Buckingham Palace

Prince William, Princess Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry hosted children at Buckingham Palace for a cause very close to their hearts.

Children who had experienced the loss of a service member parent were invited to attend.

“Their Royal Highnesses have arranged the event as a way to acknowledge and honor the fact that a number of young children have had to come to terms with the loss of someone very close to them at a young age,” read a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry, who himself not only lost his mother, Princess Diana, at a young age but also served in the British Armed Forces, spoke at the event.

“Today was organized to celebrate you guys. We’re here to remind you that we as a family, and as a nation will never, ever forget the sacrifices that all of you here have made,” he told the attendees. “We wanted to give you an opportunity to know that you are part of, sadly, a very large group of fantastic people. The three of us, and all of our family, wanted to thank you so, so much for everything you’ve done.”

Their afternoon was spent sharing laughs and stories with the children.

The royals have spent a great deal of time advocating for children who have experienced grief.

