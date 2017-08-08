The rumor mill is churning over what really caused the split between Anna Faris and Chris Pratt

Fans may now have some closure in what really happened in Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s marriage.

According to TMZ, rumors of infidelity were swirling soon after the couple announced they were ending their 8 year marriage. Pratt reportedly had been seen several times without his wedding band in the weeks prior to the announcement, which lead some to believe there was trouble in paradise.

The tabloid reports that it wasn’t infidelity that caused their marriage to end — the couple reportedly couldn’t agree on how to raise their family. Faris is said to be very family-oriented in a traditional sense and wanted more children, while Pratt is at the height of his career and was reportedly struggling between work and family.





When the couple wed in 2009, Faris was the more well-known star, but in recent years, Pratt has exploded on the scene with roles in “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” His new-found fame has taken him all over the world for shoots and press tours, and he doesn’t have much time to devote to their home-base in Los Angeles.

Sources told the publication that Pratt does not want more children at this time. His work schedule has him unable to really devote time to his family, as he constantly has to travel. The couple is devoted to co-parenting their son Jack, 4.

Both Pratt and Faris are reportedly devastated over the end of their marriage. Sources said that they have definitely gone their separate ways, and an official divorce is on the horizon, but they are hoping to keep things drama free.