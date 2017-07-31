The rumor mill is churning since Carmelo Anthony posted this sexy pic of La La after she announced they aren’t divorcing “right now”

Things could be getting better for Carmelo and La La Anthony.

Earlier this year, the basketball stud and his wife decided to separate after seven years together, but this steamy photo Anthony shared over the weekend could mean otherwise.

In the hot shot, La La is posed in a sexy sequin dress and a high ponytail. Anthony only captioned the photo on Twitter with three emojis: eyes, a heart and a globe.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie speaks out after rumors of controversial kids’ auditions came out from the set of her new film





The steamy tribute to his estranged wife comes just a month after La La told Wendy Williams she wasn’t ready to divorce him “right now.”

“You know marriages are tough, and you know that,” she said during her appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show.” “We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now.”

Since their split, the couple has been focused on their 10-year-old son, Kiyan.

“We have to set an example for Kiyan and that’s what’s most important to me,” she said. “That’s my son’s father, and he is an amazing dad. I could not ask for a better dad.”

If this image of La La is any indication, the couple could be on the road to reconciliation!

(H/T PEOPLE)