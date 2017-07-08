The rumored origin of Ben Affleck’s new relationship doesn’t make him or his girlfriend look good

According to multiple reports, Ben Affleck’s new relationship with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus actually began while they were both still married.

Sources say the pair started having an affair back in 2013, two whole years before Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their separation. At the time, Shookus was still married to fellow “Saturday Night Live” producer Kevin Miller when she had a “full-on affair” with the actor.

“They would fly back and forth, but he would mostly visit her in New York,” a source told PEOPLE. “They didn’t hide … They would use the Mandarin Oriental [hotel]. They were regulars.”





“Both of them were married at the time,” another source added. “They were having secret rendezvous every time he came in to New York City and other places, too. Both of them were cheating on their spouses, so they were very careful about it. Jen and [Shookus’] husband both found out about it around the same time.”

However, a third source told the outlet that the pair didn’t start dating until they were both separated from their spouses, saying, “They’ve known each other for a while. They’re dating — it is relatively new. It’s still in a really early stage. He’s working on himself, he’s working on being happy and healthy.”

Regardless of when it started, Affleck and Shookus made their relationship public this week when they were spotted on a date together Thursday night. Shookus was then seen leaving Affleck’s house on Friday morning. Affleck, who has also been accused of having an affair with his kids’ former nanny, filed for divorce from Garner in April. Shookus shares one child with Miller.

