The show must go on! Ariana Grande’s fans aren’t letting fear hold them back following the London attacks

Ariana Grande’s fans aren’t letting fear stand in their way.

Grande is set to perform a benefit concert on Sunday night for the victims of the May 22 attack following her Manchester concert, and Saturday night’s terror attack in London isn’t keeping fans from enjoying her show.

“I want to be here and I have to be here because I want to help, I want to make everyone feel better,” 14-year-old Kiera Kearney told PEOPLE. “What is very important is that whatever happens, nothing must defeat us.”

On Saturday, seven people were killed and 48 injured after three men drove into a crowd and began attacking people with knives. Despite the attacks, Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, along with the Greater Manchester Police, stated that the show would go on as planned.





“I am not scared,” Ellie Galespie, 14, said. “I didn’t come to the first concert, but I wanted to come to this one, it’s for everyone’s good and it’s for charity.”

The show is set to take place at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, and proceeds will go to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help with victims and their families. Grande gave free tickets to those who attended her May 22 show and all other tickets reportedly sold out in six minutes.

Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Coldplay, Niall Horan and the Black Eyed Peas are among the acts who will be joining Grande onstage. The concert is reportedly set to raise upwards of $2.6 million.

The concert will also air at 2 p.m. ET on Freeform.