“The Six Million Dollar Man” star Richard Anderson passes away after a six-decade career

Richard Anderson, best known for his role in “The Six Million Dollar Man” and “The Bionic Woman,” sadly passed away on Thursday, according to his publicist.

Anderson famously played OSI honcho Oscar Goldman simultaneously on both TV shows in the 1970s. He also coined the opening credits for “The Six Million Dollar Man:” “Gentlemen, we can rebuild him. We have the technology. We have the capability to make the world’s first bionic man. Steve Austin will be that man. Better than he was before. Better … stronger … faster.”

RELATED: The mother of the stuntman who died on “The Walking Dead” has lawyered up





Anderson played over 200 roles during his six-decade career in which he starred in both movies and TV shows, including, “Bonanza,” “Hawaii Five-O” and “The Mod Squad.”

Over the course of his life he was married twice, once to Carol Lee Ladd and the second time to Katharine Thalberg. Both marriages ended in divorce. He is survived by three daughters whom he shared with Thalberg: Ashley, Brooke and Deva.

Anderson was 91.

RELATED: First responder who tried to save Princess Diana recalls her final moments 20 years later