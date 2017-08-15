The son of legendary singer Natalie Cole has died at the age of 39

Rest in peace, Robert Yancy.

The 39-year-old son of Natalie Cole and grandson of Nat King Cole was found in his San Fernando, Calif., apartment on Monday night. A concerned friend found his body after he was not heard from for several days.

TMZ reports that family members were informed of his death around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Investigators believe Yancy died of a heart attack, according to his family. His death has been listed as natural pending an official autopsy and toxicology report. The family believes that drugs were not involved.





RELATED: Tom Cruise got hurt. “Deadpool 2” suffered a death. Hollywood’s case for putting stunt workers in harm’s way

His mother struggled with drugs in her lifetime before her 2015 death. Her official cause of death was congestive heart failure.

Yancy’s family insists that he did not have a drug problem and said he was “turning his life around” while working in the music industry.

His father reportedly died of a heart attack at the age of 34.