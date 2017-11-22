Jason Beghe’s Sgt. Hank Voight is usually the one grilling the bad guys on “Chicago P.D.,” but this time, it’s him who’s in the hot seat.





Beghe, while playing Voight, is known for being a well-respected, but occasionally ruthless detective in the second of three Chicago-based dramas — including “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago Med” — but it’s alleged that his onscreen gruffness has bled into real life.

RELATED: Stop in the name of love! Take a look at some of the hottest cops to ever grace our TVs

NBC has reportedly launched an investigation into the actor after hearing multiple claims of his “volatile behavior” on-set, reports Variety.

“When it was brought to our attention that there were concerns about inappropriate behavior on set, we promptly began an investigation in partnership with Human Resources and all parties involved,” the network shared in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “As a result of the investigation, we have already taken action, and it is a situation we continue to monitor very closely to ensure all of our employees feel safe and supported.”

According to sources, Beghe had a short tempter and regularly went off on cast and crew members with offensive comments.

“People felt disrespected; he yelled a tremendous amount; he had a quick fuse, and when it was set off, it was unpleasant for everyone around him,” the insider shared.

RELATED: Amy Carlson opens up about her shocking exit from “Blue Bloods” and if she’ll ever return

In a statement to Variety, Beghe acknowledged his anger management issues and offered apologies.

He said, in part: “I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues. I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper. It’s an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one.”

Since the complaints were lodged against him, he’s undergone anger management coaching, Variety reports.

Insiders theorize that Voight’s off-screen behavioral issues led to Sophia Bush leaving the show after season four. When questioned by fans about her exit, she posted on Instagram, saying, “Took me a long time and a lot of hard work to get out of that show. Please don’t demean my capabilities by degrading my position. I left because I wanted to. End of story.”