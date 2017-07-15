The successor to Robin Williams’ Genie in “Aladdin” has just been revealed, and he has everyone talking

Disney has finally announced who will play the roles of Aladdin, Jasmine and the Genie in their upcoming, live-action version of the classic animated flick “Aladdin.”

After what was reportedly a trying search for who would play the film’s lead, Disney has chosen Canadian actor Mena Massed, the current star of the Amazon series “Jack Ryan,” as Aladdin. His love interest, Princess Jasmine, will be played by “Power Rangers” star Naomi Scott. Meanwhile, Will Smith will step into the role of the Genie, the character who was previously voiced by the late Robin Williams.

The studio previously considered bringing on Dev Patel of “Slumdog Millionaire” and Riz Ahmed of “The Night Of” for the part of Aladdin but went with relative newcomer Massed instead.

The casting news was revealed at Disney’s fan convention, the D23 Expo, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, near Disneyland. The convention showed photos of the three actors, eliciting cheers from the crowd, especially when fans saw Will Smith.

No release date has yet been set for the film, but it’s a part of Disney’s efforts to remake a number of their classics over the next several years.

