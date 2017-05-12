The “TODAY” cast couldn’t keep it together when Hoda Kotb surprised them with baby Haley Joy
Twitter/@hodakotb
The “TODAY” crew had a very special guest on Friday.

Host Hoda Kotb surprised her cast mates by bringing along newborn daughter Haley Joy to hang out just before Mother’s Day!

“This is out baby,” Kotb said.

Matt Lauer, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly all couldn’t contain their excitement as they took turns holding the baby.

“Can I just say something?” Kotb asked in amazement. “I’m holding my baby on Mother’s Day weekend!”

Kotb couldn’t be happier as she got to share her little Haley with the world.

(H/T PEOPLE)

