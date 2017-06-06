The “TODAY” moms will have you in tears after you read the emotional letters they wrote to their babies

It’s “Love Your Body Week” on “TODAY,” and the TV moms are getting their kids involved.

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie all shared letters to their daughters and got emotional discussing positive body image and loving themselves.

“My Dearest Vale,” Guthrie wrote. “I’m writing this letter to you because we are doing a series called, ‘Love Your Body’ week. I will confess just to you: That is something I have never been very good at doing. But I’m hoping I can teach you to be different.”

A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on May 26, 2017 at 8:00am PDT





“You don’t know this yet, but our society is pretty obsessed with body image. Before too long (it’s inevitable) you’ll be bombarded with images of perfection almost nobody can attain,” she wrote. “If you’re like me, and so many women, you’ll be tempted to judge yourself, to compare yourself, to berate yourself, to doubt yourself. I hope somehow I can equip you to withstand this assault on your confidence.”

RELATED: Fans rejoice! George and Amal Clooney are now the proud parents to beautiful twin babies

“I want you to love your body, not because of how thin or tall or pretty you may grow up to be, but because it is truly a miracle,” she wrote. “When you think about your body, let’s think not about how it looks, but about all the things it can do.”

New mom Hoda Kotb also penned an emotional note to daughter Haley Joy. Kotb addressed specific body parts on her adopted daughter’s body in her note.

Haley and Quinn had a play date ! Love that kerri! ❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on May 30, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

RELATED: Zach and Tori Roloff had a hard time adjusting to their roles as “Mom and Dad” before welcoming Jackson

“Your eyes: Use them to see the good in people and each day,” she began. “Your smile: Share it often […] Your heart: Listen to it, follow it and figure out what and who makes it beat faster.” She added, “Your skin: Strive to be comfortable in it your whole life […] Your soul: Float next to mine forever.”

Jenna Bush Hager shared some of the words of wisdom she learned from parents George W. and Laura Bush.

“If Daddy and I do our jobs, you will look in the mirror and always like who you see,” she said. “Always know that just by being authentically you, you are more than enough. And my hope is that one day, when you stand judging yourself in front of a mirror, you can see yourself the way I that I see you.”

(H/T E! News)