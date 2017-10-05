The uncanny resemblance between Grace Kelly and her granddaughter will blow your mind

Camille Gottlieb, the granddaughter of one of Hollywood’s most legendary screen performers, Grace Kelly, has gained a loyal following on Instagram racking up over 24,000 followers thanks to her glamorous selfies and enchanting poses.

In one of her recent posts that featured her porcelain skin, powerful blue eyes and striking red lips, followers couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the 19 year old and her iconic grandmother.

I don't wanna hurt you but you live for the pain A post shared by Cam🖤 (@camillerosegottlieb) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

The teenage beauty is the daughter of Monaco’s Princess Stephanie. She has a brother and sister — Louis, 24, and Pauline Ducruet, 23. Grace Kelly became Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier III. She died after a car accident in 1982



