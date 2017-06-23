The White House responds to Johnny Depp’s controversial Trump comments

At the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. Thursday, actor Johnny Depp made some surprisingly dark comments about President Donald Trump.

While introducing his 2004 film, “The Libertine,” Depp said, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? […] I want to clarify: I’m not an actor. I lie for a living, however, it’s been a while. Maybe it’s about time.”

According to ABC News, the White House has released a statement in response to Depp’s comment. The statement reads:

President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official.

The Secret Service also released a statement following Depp’s comments:

We actively monitor open source reporting, including social media networks, and we evaluate potential threats. For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities.

According to ABC News, Depp’s publicist has yet to comment on the actor’s statement.