The wife of Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks sounds off on Instagram amid his alleged cheating scandal

It seems that Jeremy Meeks, the model who became famous through his handsome mugshot, is in trouble, as his wife, Melissa Meeks, is not at all happy with him.

Me and bae 🔥🔥 @jmeeksofficial #lp #tbt #summer16 #meeksfam #jeremymeeks #wifey A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Aug 26, 2016 at 3:17am PDT

This week, Melissa Meeks shared a scathing message — presumably about her ex — on social media after Meeks was caught kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green while on vacation earlier this month.

Meeks shared the scathing message with a caption, “Saw this and felt how REAL it was. So I wanted to share it.”

Saw this and felt how REAL it was, so I wanted to share it… #haveablessedday #remember #keepitsolid 😘 A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

Some of the most scathing lines from the photo includes, “I Wiped Tears From the Same People That Caused Mines,” and “Been There For the One’s That Left Me.”

She previously shared her feelings on Instagram with another sassy post that read, “better to be slapped with the truth than kissed with a lie.”

🙌🏽💯 A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

The Hot Felon model filed for divorce from his wife just days after the photos with Green surfaced. A source told US Weekly that things are going smoothly with the couple but they are taking things slow.

“They’re taking it slow,” said the source. “But they had instant chemistry.”