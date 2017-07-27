The woman behind some of the most famous animated voices on television has passed away at the age of 99

Rest in peace, June Foray.

On Wednesday night, the woman who brought Rocky the flying squirrel and Natasha Fatale from “The Bullwinkle Show” passed away at the age of 99.

Her good friend, Dave Nimitz confirmed the news of Facebook shortly after her death.

With a heavy heart again I want to let you all know that we lost our little June today at 99 years old she is resting peacefully now with her beloved sister Geri and Sam her brother-in-law I’m going out of my mind with the loss and losing all three of them within the last month-and-a-half but they’re in a better place now truly cherish my time with June and in the family for the last 14 years she is now in heaven with her family and my mother if I don’t respond right away please forgive me I need to disappear from Facebook for a while Saturday we are having a private family only memorial for Sam So lts very bittersweet for me.





Foray won a Daytime Emmy Award for her work “The Garfield Show” in 2012, in which she played Mrs. Cauldron, and won Grammy Award for her voice work as Cindy Lou Who in the 1968 film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

She also lent her voice to several other animated projects, playing Witch Hazel in “Looney Tunes,” Nell in “Dudley Do-Right” and Granny in “Tweety and Sylvester.”

