“The Young and the Restless” star hospitalized after alleged incident involving a gun

“The Young and the Restless” star Kristoff St. John was reportedly hospitalized and placed under a psychiatric evaluation after allegedly threatening to harm himself with a gun.

TMZ originally reported that St. John’s ex-wife Mia St. John called the police on Thursday evening to report that he was sending her photos of himself with a gun to his head. It was later reported that she was not the person who called 911.

RELATED: Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East reveals her miscarriage woes in heartbreaking video

When police arrived on the scene, they reportedly confiscated two guns and placed the actor on a 72-hour hold for mental evaluation. The second anniversary of his son’s death is just weeks away, and according to sources, it has been weighing heavily on the actor.





St. John’s son, Julian, reportedly took his own life while getting treatment at La Casa Mental Health Hospital in November 2015. He was just 24 years old. Following Julian’s death, Mia St. John founded the “El Saber es Poder” (“Knowledge is Power”) Foundation to help others struggling with mental illness.

St. John reportedly sued the hospital for wrongful death after claiming that the hospital was supposed to check on Julian several times a day, as he was a high suicide risk.