There are heartbreaking new details surrounding Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell’s sudden death

Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell likely ended his own life.

According to TMZ, police have confirmed that a family friend forced himself into Cornell’s room and found the rocker “with a band around his neck.” Investigators told the tabloid that while no blood was found on scene, they suspect his cause of death was suicide. He was 52 years old.

Cornell was found on the bathroom floor of his hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit after a performance on Wednesday night. It is being reported that his wife was the one who called the family friend to check on him following the performance.





Hours before his death, Cornell played one final performance of “Black Hole Sun” while on tour with his band Soundgarden. He reportedly appeared energetic and happy during the performance,

The final song of Cornell’s life came later in the evening when he performed fan favorite “Slaves & Bulldozers.”