Despite two injuries, one DWTS pair put all concerns to rest with an amazing tango
And just like that, another dancing duo has been eliminated from “Dancing with the Stars.”

On Monday night, “Dancing with the Stars” said goodbye to former American Paralympian swimmer Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy during the semi-finals.


When she was 11 years old, Arlen was diagnosed with a neurological condition and an autoimmune disease which left her in a vegetative state for four years. She had to relearn how to speak, eat, walk and move. She was also paralyzed from the waist down.

Chmerkovskiy and Arlen were in the bottom two this week with pro Witney Carson and “Malcolm in the Middle” star Frankie Muniz. The eliminated duo performed a Charleston with season 17 couple Amber Riley and Derek Hough to “Bang Bang” by will.i.am and a contemporary number to “To​ ​Build​ ​a​ ​Home” by The​ ​Cinematic​ ​Orchestra, but the routines were not enough to keep them in the competition.

When they were eliminated, Arlen broke down in tears.

“Be proud of yourself. There’s nothing to be upset about,” Chmerkovskiy whispered to his partner.

The audience and judges gave her a standing ovation as she took her final bow.

“I know that this is upsetting. But you have been amazing. You are one of the most inspiring people I have met in 25 seasons,” Tom Bergeron said. “More than the Mirror Ball, think about what you have given to thousands of people who might have given up hope.”

Following the elimination, Arlen took to Instagram to reflect on her time on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“There are simply no words…. Thank you @iamvalc for pushing me, believing in me, picking me up (literally and figuratively) and making the last 3 months absolutely amazing and beyond anything I could’ve ever dreamed of. You are simply the best. Your strength, talent, light, kindness and heart is unlike any other,” she wrote.

Arlen continued, “It was a tremendous honor to learn from you, grow with you and dance with you. Because of you I now hold my head higher and walk with a whole new purpose. You’ve definitely got a friend & soul sister for life. To my brother, my friend and my dance partner…. I love you dearly and thank you for everything. #TeamViVa 💕.”

The two-part season finale of “Dancing with the Stars” airs Nov. 20 and 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

