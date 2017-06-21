There wasn’t a dry eye in the room when this girl dedicated her “AGT” audition to her cancer-stricken father

Evie Clair inspired “America’s Got Talent” viewers with her moving performance this week.

On Tuesday, Clair took to the stage and poured her heart out in honor of her father, who is battling Stage 4 cancer. The family, who hails from the tiny town of Florence, Ariz., were backstage as little Clair approached the judges.

“They gave him a 5 percent chance to live, and he continued working and supporting our family. So tonight I’m here to sing for him,” she confidently told Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Mel B and Heidi Klum.





Through tears, she explained that she was inspired to sing “Arms” by Christina Perry because she often sings it to her dad when he isn’t feeling well.

“When my dad is having rough days, and I go up to his room and I sing him this song to help him feel better and just to give him comfort and strength to continue fighting,” she said.

“I get it,” Cowell said. “Evie, you are really unbelievably brave with what you told us tonight. Now, I want you to just settle yourself for a while, okay?”

Host Tyra Banks brought her some water to help compose herself, and after a quick thumbs-up to her dad, Evie was ready to perform. Backstage, her father teared up watching her sing, and the audience cheered as she hit the high notes flawlessly.

Following the performance, Perri tweeted her approval writing, “THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL .”

THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL 😭🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/OgXi36iOJ0 — christina perri (@christinaperri) June 21, 2017

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.